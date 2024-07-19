Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

