Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

RF opened at $22.09 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

