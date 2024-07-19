Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -311.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $180,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

