ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $0.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00109617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012126 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

