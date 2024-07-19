ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 101.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 101.8% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00111961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012232 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.