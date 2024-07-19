Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Halliburton (HAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL):

7/16/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 13,618,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,728. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 722.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 119,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

