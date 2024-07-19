Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

