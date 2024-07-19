Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.21. Approximately 1,198,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,199,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

