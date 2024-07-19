Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $287.88 million and $10.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,076,525,258 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
