Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Gap Up to $23.03

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $23.67. Rapport Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2,771 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.