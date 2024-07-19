Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Gap Up to $23.03

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $23.67. Rapport Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2,771 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
