Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Radian Group worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Radian Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,792,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Radian Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,801,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after buying an additional 362,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

