Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.17. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 356 shares.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

