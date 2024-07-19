Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.1 %
DGX opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics
In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.