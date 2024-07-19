Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 691,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 286,728 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $19.01.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

