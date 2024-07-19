Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Wag! Group Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PET. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $38,851.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $38,851.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,584 shares of company stock valued at $539,268. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

