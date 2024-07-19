Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

FNV stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,807,000 after acquiring an additional 566,539 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

