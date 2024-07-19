Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

