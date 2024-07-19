Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $115,452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

PSTG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 624,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,022. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.