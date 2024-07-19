Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 4,156 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $15,377.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 324,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
