Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 4,156 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $15,377.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 324,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

