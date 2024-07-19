Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock opened at $303.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.74. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

