Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 131.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 693,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,316,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PEG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 772,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.