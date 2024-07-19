ProShares Ultra Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 5,510 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AGQ traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 1,282,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,605. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

