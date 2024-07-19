ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

