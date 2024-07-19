ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

