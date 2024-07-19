ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $323.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.52 and its 200-day moving average is $289.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $337.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.