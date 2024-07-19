ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Buckle worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.