ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

