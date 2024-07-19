ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $944.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $746,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth $106,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in ProPetro by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ProPetro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.