Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $456,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

