ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 3.9%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.84. 10,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 906,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at $695,396,855.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProFrac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

