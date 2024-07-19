Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of PFG opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 158.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 334.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

