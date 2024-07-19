Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Primerica Trading Up 0.4 %

PRI opened at $251.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

