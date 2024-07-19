PotCoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $5.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00109445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

