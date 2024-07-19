Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.41

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $100.86, with a volume of 53793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

