PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) vs. My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Head to Head Survey

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 2 0 2.67 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. My Size has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.53%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -5.64% -6.73% -5.59% My Size -74.11% -153.83% -80.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 0.89 -$19.39 million ($0.13) -15.84 My Size $7.00 million 0.31 -$6.38 million ($22.28) -0.15

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats My Size on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

