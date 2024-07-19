Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.38. 985,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

