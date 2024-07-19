Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 248,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,569. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

