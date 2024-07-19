Planning Directions Inc. Invests $201,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after buying an additional 936,823 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.73. 1,534,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,005. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $344.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

