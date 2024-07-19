Planning Directions Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. 73,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.