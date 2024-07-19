Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $114.82. 1,006,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,231. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.67.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.