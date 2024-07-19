Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $19.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $18.92 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

