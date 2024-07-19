Piper Sandler Increases Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $65.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Banner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Banner by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

