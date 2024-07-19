Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $38.09 on Friday, hitting $304.96. 42,013,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average of $325.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

