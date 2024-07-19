Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,885 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,181,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 125.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 647,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

