Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $216.80. 37,903,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,003,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average is $201.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

