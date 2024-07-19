Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 1,598.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,022 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.23% of Quanterix worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 51.8% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 363,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,863. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanterix

Quanterix Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.