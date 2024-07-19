Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $234.77. 643,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

