Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,315,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,367,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,315,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,367,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Carvana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

