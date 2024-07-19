Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.79 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 953,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

