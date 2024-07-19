Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $793,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.23. 22,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.